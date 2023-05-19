Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 16,712 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,661,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the quarter. MFS Intermediate Income Trust makes up 1.4% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $51,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,830,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,152,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 176,824 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,781,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 146,355 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 103,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.