Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Down 4.9%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 330,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,786,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.