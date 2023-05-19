SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

SkyWest Price Performance

SKYW opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $29.31.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. SkyWest’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SkyWest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 698.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 197,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SkyWest by 100.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

