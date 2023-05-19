Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.46.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $102.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.