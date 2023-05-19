Smooth Love Potion Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.40 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $94.58 million and $6.40 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,070,451,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,070,160,883 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) was launched on the Ethereum blockchain in 2020. It is the native token of the Axie Infinity platform, a blockchain-based game that allows players to collect, breed, and battle creatures called Axies. SLP is used as a means of exchange and transaction within the Axie Infinity game, and can be earned by players as a reward for playing the game. The Axie Infinity platform and the SLP token were created by Sky Mavis, a Vietnamese-based blockchain technology company that aims to provide a fun and engaging way for users to interact with blockchain technology.SLP is primarily used as a means of exchange and transaction within the Axie Infinity game, and is used to purchase and breed new Axies or to participate in various activities within the game.”

