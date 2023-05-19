Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 60,793 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $517,348.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,170,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 32,217,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,134,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.19. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $24.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

