Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.38.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.14%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.