SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.14.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,385.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 341,926 shares of company stock worth $1,776,266. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

