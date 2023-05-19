Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. 46,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66,117 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

