S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of S&P Global worth $137,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.19. 466,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

