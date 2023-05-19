Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.27

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 2339178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

