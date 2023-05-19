SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

SSNC stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $65.92.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

