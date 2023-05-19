St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STJPF. HSBC raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($18.40) to GBX 1,430 ($17.91) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,159 ($14.52) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($16.16) to GBX 1,360 ($17.04) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($17.10) to GBX 1,500 ($18.79) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.80.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

