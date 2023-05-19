STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.28. 240,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,040. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

