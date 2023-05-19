Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SMP. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.74. 18,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $796.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.