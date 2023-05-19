Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.31.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

