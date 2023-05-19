Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Startek has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 million, a P/E ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.88 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Startek by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Startek by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Startek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

