State Street (NYSE:STT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street Trading Down 1.9 %

STT stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.78. 662,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,836. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

