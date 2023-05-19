Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 791,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,407. The company has a market capitalization of $786.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Steelcase by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.