Stefan Bomhard Sells 40,168 Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.56), for a total value of £723,425.68 ($906,207.79).

IMB stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,790.50 ($22.43). 955,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,829. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,736.50 ($21.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.37). The company has a market cap of £16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,082.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,905.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,008.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.59 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,545.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.97) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,303 ($28.85).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

