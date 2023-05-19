Steven Keith Burke Sells 63,567 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 530,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 798,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 235.17% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

