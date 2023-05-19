Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 115,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 868,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $22,827,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,290,000 after acquiring an additional 586,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading

