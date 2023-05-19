Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 115,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 868,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $22,827,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,290,000 after acquiring an additional 586,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading

