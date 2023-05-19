StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $3,052,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

