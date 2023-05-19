StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CVE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 1,990,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,404. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

