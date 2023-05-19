StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $40.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
