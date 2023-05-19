StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $40.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

