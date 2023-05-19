StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUTR. William Blair cut Cutera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Maxim Group downgraded Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 319,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.85. Cutera has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $54.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cutera by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cutera by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.