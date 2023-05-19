StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.35.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -264.70%.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 146,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

