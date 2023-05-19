StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.17. 312,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $123.40.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

