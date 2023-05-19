StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,889. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after buying an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

