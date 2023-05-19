StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Matson (NYSE:MATX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,029. Matson has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.41.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matson will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 69.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Matson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

