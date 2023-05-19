StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NAII stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

