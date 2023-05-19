StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVCR opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $165,243.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.