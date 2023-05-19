StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

Insider Activity

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after acquiring an additional 345,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after buying an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

