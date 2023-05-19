StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

Quest Resource Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 1,136.8% during the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 58,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Resource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

