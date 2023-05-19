StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Quest Resource Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource
Quest Resource Company Profile
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.
