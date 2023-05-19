StockNews.com Begins Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWE. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE WWE opened at $103.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.77. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,587,000 after acquiring an additional 103,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after acquiring an additional 210,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

