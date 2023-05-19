StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 2,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at $119,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.