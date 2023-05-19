StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.67. 8,344,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,975,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions.

