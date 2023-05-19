StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Information Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $260.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

