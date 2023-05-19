StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.03.

ING stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 53.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 0.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

