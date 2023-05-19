StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 813,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

