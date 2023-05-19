StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,347. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.57. Koss has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

