StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

LG Display Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 104,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,510. LG Display has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $7.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LG Display by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 596,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 101,843 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 269,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in LG Display by 126.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

