StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NFG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 469,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $75.97.
National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
