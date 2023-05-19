StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NFG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 469,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

