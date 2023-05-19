StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBTB. Stephens decreased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.35. 78,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,947. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.54.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Stories

