StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $33.68. 361,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 214,869 shares of company stock worth $7,685,712 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

