StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 283,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,747. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,411,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

