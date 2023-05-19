StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RPC (NYSE:RES)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

RES has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

RPC stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.22. 627,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,557. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.57 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RPC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. RPC’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RPC by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 465,831 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RPC by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,955,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 509,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RPC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

