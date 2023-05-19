StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.70.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

