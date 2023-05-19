Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STRA. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Strategic Education stock opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.25. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $913,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Stories

