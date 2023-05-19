Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STRA. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.
Strategic Education Stock Performance
Strategic Education stock opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.25. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.
Strategic Education Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 153.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $913,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Strategic Education Company Profile
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.
