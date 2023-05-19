Stratis (STRAX) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $72.40 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.61 or 0.06710440 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00039740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,240,385 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

